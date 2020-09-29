  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal to form Rapid Response Teams for serious COVID-19 patients

September 29, 2020 9:38 AM

The step has been taken to strengthen the treatment and patient care services at designated COVID-19 hospitals across the state, the official said.

The West Bengal Health Department has decided to form Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to treat critical COVID-19 patients, a senior official said on Monday.

The RRTs will include one anesthesiologist and one medicine specialist to treat such patients, he said.

“… Specialists and other medical officers so deployed must stay near the Covid hospitals,” an order issued by the department said.

