West Bengal: Stringent lockdown in Kolkata, violations reported in some districts

Normal life was affected in the city on Thursday as a complete shutdown was enforced across West Bengal to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases, while violation of the lockdown restrictions was witnessed in some districts.

All public transport, government and private offices, banks and other commercial establishments, barring those dealing with essential services, were closed due to the lockdown.

Flight operations in and out of the Kolkata international airport were suspended for the day, while long-distance trains were rescheduled.

Ferry services through inland waterways were also suspended.

Essential services like medicine shops and health establishments remained open as these were kept out of the purview of the complete shutdown. Petrol pumps are also allowed to remain open on the lockdown days.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes have remained closed in the state since late March when the first phase of the nationwide lockdown started.

The restrictions were imposed on Thursday as part of the West Bengal government’s decision to enforce bi-weekly total lockdown to curb the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Streets in the city wore a deserted look as there was no vehicular movement due to the shutdown.

Overnight rain that continued this morning also forced people to stay indoors in the eastern metropolis and most other places in south Bengal.

Security has been tightened to enforce the lockdown and police personnel were seen patrolling major traffic intersections in Kolkata.

Violation of the shutdown norms was, however, witnessed in some districts where police personnel baton-charged the offenders.

A total shutdown was earlier imposed in West Bengal on July 23, 25 and 29 and August 5, 8, 20 and 21.

There will be a complete lockdown on August 31.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday announced the extension of closure of educational institutes till September 20 and complete lockdown across West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12, saying coronavirus cases are rising in many places.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 2,964 on Wednesday after 55 people succumbed to the disease, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The state’s coronavirus tally went up to 1,47,775 with 2,974 fresh cases, it added.