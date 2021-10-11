West Bengal: State health department opens COVID control rooms for emergency–here’s how you can reach them

. Those who need assistance can reach the control room at the given number: 033 2333 0197/059 (Photo: IE)

A dedicated control room has been opened by the state health department at its headquarters, Swasthya Bhavan, for emergency medical assistance to covid-19 patients during Durga Puja. Those who need assistance can reach the control room at the given number: 033 2333 0197/059. The emergency line will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm.

The control room would also be providing assistance to non-covid patients in case of emergency besides helping those who have contracted the infection.

West Bengal recorded 760 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths on Sunday, taking the total caseload to 15,76,337 and death toll to 18,905, shows data. A total number of 735 patients have been discharged over the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries stand at 15,49,783. The discharge rate is at 98.32 per cent.

Kolkata topped the covid cases at 166 over the last 24 hours , North 24 and Parganas at 123. The region reported the most deaths at 4, with Kolkata trailing closely at 2. Active cases of coronavirus in the state currently stands at 7,649. Of these, 6,329 patients are still in home isolation and 204 have reached home safely.

As per the health bulletin issued on Sunday, 3.19 per cent of hospital beds are occupied by covid patients in the state. On Sunday, 2,06,494 vaccines were administered, taking the cumulative figure to 6,43,96,276 vaccine doses.

In Bengal, as many as 35,398 samples were tested over the last 24 hours. Of these, 2.15 per cent were tested positive for coronavirus. A total number of 1,85,07,359 samples have been tested in the state.

Puja guidelines have been listed by the state government on Monday. The guidelines underlines the significance of following strict covid protocols for those who will be visiting in pandals during puja. Masks and sanitizers are mandatory for all the visitors entering the pandals.

Kolkata Police Commissioner will be deploying more than 5,000 police personnels to man the crowd during next week’s festivities in Kolkata, as reported in the Indianexpress.com report.