West Bengal logs 701 new COVID-19 cases, 11 fresh fatalities

West Bengal recorded 701 new COVID-19 cases and 11 fresh fatalities due to the disease on Saturday, the health department said in a bulletin. As many as 710 new infections and nine deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Friday.

The virus tally and the death toll went up to 16,14,152 and 19,450 respectively. Of the 11 deaths, North 24 Parganas recorded four, while Kolkata and Paschim Bardhaman two each.

South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Dakshin Dinajpur districts reported one death each, it said. As 717 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate stood at 98.31 per cent. Altogether 15,86,882 people have recovered from the disease in the state so far.

The number of active cases on Saturday was 7,820. In the last 24 hours, 37,180 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, and 2,02,22,744 such clinical examinations have been tested in the state so far.