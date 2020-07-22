West Bengal Kolkata lockdown updates: Bi-weekly total lockdown to begin in state; Dates, circular, notification

West Bengal Kolkata lockdown latest news updates: During the bi-weekly total lockdown, strict curbs will be imposed from 6 am to 10 pm. (Reuters image)

West Bengal Kolkata lockdown latest news updates: The bi-weekly lockdown is set to be enforced in West Bengal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken the decision to enforce a lockdown for two-days a week after the state recorded a surge in Coronavirus cases. The state recorded 2,261 new coronavirus cases and 35 fresh COVID19 deaths. With these, the state’s Coronavirus tally rose to 47,030, and the death toll stood at 1,182. Most number of deaths recorded from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts. Most number of coronavirus cases have been recorded from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling.

As per the guidelines issued by the Mamata Banerjee government, the Containment zone-wise lockdown, which began on July 9, will continue till continue July 31.

The city-wise lockdown in the state, which began on July 15, will also remain effective.

The recently announced bi-weekly total lockdown will begin from July 23. The lockdown will be enforced on Thursday and Saturday this week. The lockdown will again be enforced on Wednesday next week i.e July 29.

During the bi-weekly total lockdown, strict curbs will be imposed from 6 am to 10 pm.

During the bi-weekly total lockdown, people’s movement, apart from emergency purposes, will be restricted from 10 pm to 5 am.

The government, private, industrial units will remain closed. Private transportation won’t be allowed.

Crowded markets will remain closed.

Health workers, persons employed in emergency services will be allowed to ply on private and personal vehicles.

Medical shops, courts, fire-brigade will continue to operate.

Inter-state goods transportation, e-commerce will be allowed.

Restaurants, hotels can operate with home delivery options.