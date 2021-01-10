West Bengal joins ‘free corona vaccine’ list as Mamata Banerjee announces big update ahead of Assembly polls

A total of 3 crore healthworkers from across the country are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase vaccination drive.

Joining the likes of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that the state government would vaccinate all residents of the state with Coronavirus vaccine for free of cost. The statement from Banerjee assumes significance as the legislative assembly elections are going to be conducted in the state later this year. News agency ANI quoted the CM Banerjee as saying that she was very happy to announce that her government will be making arrangements to vaccinate all the people of the state without any cost.

The other states which have already announced the free Covid-19 vaccination for all the citizens include Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. The first phase of Coronavirus vaccination is going to be conducted starting from January 16 under which all the health workers will be vaccinated in the coming days. The decision was announced by the central government on Saturday which had to take the final call about the vaccination process. All state governments in collaboration with the central government have also conducted multiple dry runs of the vaccination process to weed out the procedural and practical problems of the process. In the first phase, the state governments will vaccinate their health workers and in the subsequent phases, the governments will vaccinate the frontline workers, senior citizens and people prone to severe damage by Coronavirus. A total of 3 crore health workers from across the country are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase vaccination drive.

The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has given its approval for the emergency use of two Coronavirus vaccines in the country including Oxford University-AstraZeneca developed vaccine which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute in the country and indigenous Coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in supervision of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).