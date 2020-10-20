  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh discharged from hospital after treatment for COVID-19

By: |
October 20, 2020 5:39 PM

The 56-year-old BJP leader had tested positive on Friday following he was admitted to the hospital's high dependency unit.

Ghosh told reporters that all the test reports have confirmed that he has recovered and he is feeling well now.Ghosh told reporters that all the test reports have confirmed that he has recovered and he is feeling well now.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh who was admitted to a city private hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, was discharged on Tuesday, sources in it said. The 56-year-old BJP leader had tested positive on Friday folloewing he was admitted to the hospital’s high dependency unit.

Ghosh told reporters that all the test reports have confirmed that he has recovered and he is feeling well now. Ghosh said he had got himself admitted to the hospital on October 16 after he developed high temperature along with persistent cough.

Related News

“There were no other complications. I am okay now. Let me assure everybody there is no reason to be anxious about my health conditios. Thanking you all and stay safe,” Ghosh said.

“I am praying to Devi Durga to make the world COVID-19 free, everyone COVID-19 free,” the BJP leader said. Senior party leader Raju Banerjee who was present during the discharge alleged that the police did not allow party workers present outside the hospital to greet Ghosh when he came out and boarded his vehicle.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh discharged from hospital after treatment for COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 numbers in India on a decline; experts explain what could be the reasons
2Coronavirus update: New lab testing procedure for detection of ‘neutralising’ antibodies to fight COVID-19
3What are the treatment options for COVID-19?