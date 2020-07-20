  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal announces 2-day lockdown every week; COVID community transmission recorded in a few areas

By: |
Published: July 20, 2020 6:11 PM

The decision was taken following a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the state secretariat, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

All offices, transport services will be shut down on those two days, he said.All offices, transport services will be shut down on those two days, he said.

Stating that community transmission of COVID-19 has been recorded in a few areas in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government on Monday announced a complete lockdown across the state for two days every week to stem the spread of the disease.

The decision was taken following a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the state secretariat, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

Related News

“There are a few places in the state where community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected. After talking to experts, doctors, enforcement authorities, and the police, we have decided to impose complete lockdown for two days every week in the entire state to break the chain (of transmission),” he told reporters at the secretariat.

All offices, transport services will be shut down on those two days, he said.

“This week, the total lockdown will be in force on Thursday and Saturday. Next week, the shutdown will be clamped on Wednesday (July 29),” the home secretary said, adding that a review meeting will be held next Monday for further discussions on the matter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. West Bengal announces 2-day lockdown every week COVID community transmission recorded in a few areas
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1954 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi tally to 1,23,747; death toll climbs to 3,663
2West Bengal govt planning to set up COVID-19 units at all hospitals: Official
3Draw up immunisation strategy now itself for COVID-19 vaccine: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw