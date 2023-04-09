Weight Matters: How obesity affects sexual function and mental well-being

By Dr Chirag Bhandari

More than 13% of adults globally are obese, which is a serious public health issue. Over 135 million individuals in India alone are obese, a number that has more than doubled in the last ten years. Recent studies have brought attention to the effect of obesity on sexual function in women as well, despite the well-known link between obesity and sexual dysfunction in males. Additionally, mental health issues brought on by obesity can worsen sexual dysfunction, creating a vicious loop that can impair a person’s general quality of life.

How Obesity leads to Sexual Dysfunction?

Numerous medical disorders that can affect sexual function can be brought on by obesity. Erectile dysfunction, a disease that affects a man’s ability to get or keep an erection, is linked to obesity in men. Low testosterone levels in obese men are also more prevalent and can exacerbate erectile dysfunction. Similar to males, obesity in women is associated with a decline in orgasmic function, arousal, and sexual desire. Insulin resistance and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are two hormonal imbalances that can be brought on by being overweight and impact one’s ability to have sex. Period irregularities, decreased fertility, and decreased sexual pleasure can result from these conditions.

Sexual dysfunction associated with obesity is significantly influenced by hormonal shifts. More testosterone is turned into estrogen as a person gains weight, which causes hormonal imbalances. According to studies, people who experience sexual dysfunction as a result of obesity report poorer levels of sexual satisfaction, self-esteem, and general quality of life than people who do not experience sexual dysfunction.

Obese people are 25% more likely than people who keep a healthy weight to suffer sexual dysfunction, according to a meta-analysis of 19 studies. A different 2017 research discovered that obese men had a three times higher risk of erectile dysfunction than men who were of a healthy weight. In comparison to men without erectile dysfunction, men with obesity-related erectile dysfunction also scored considerably lower on tests of self-esteem and quality of life. Sexual dysfunction must be addressed by medical professionals as part of a complete treatment strategy for obesity and related mental health problems.

Effect on Mental Health

The state of one’s mental health can be significantly impacted by obesity. Obese people may feel self-conscious and anxious about their appearance, which can affect their reproductive function. Obesity-related sexual dysfunction can aggravate these problems and result in depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems.

A vicious loop in which mental health problems worsen sexual dysfunction and sexual dysfunction worsens mental health problems can result from the detrimental effects of sexual problems on mental health. Obese people who have sexual issues may also have relationship issues, which can stress them out and make their mental health problems worse.

Healthcare professionals can assist in enhancing a person’s general health and quality of life by addressing sexual dysfunction along with obesity and mental health problems. Individuals can achieve improved health outcomes, which improve their quality of life, by implementing comprehensive treatment plans that target the physical, psychological, and emotional aspects of obesity.

(The author is a Founder of Institute of Sexual Health (IASH). The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)