Weight loss: Six best summer foods for losing weight naturally

By Yamini Kharat Summer days are great for losing weight. We feel dehydrated more so we drink a lot of water, our appetite is suppressed so we eat lesser and nature blesses us with a bounty of fresh delicious summer foods that are usually loaded with water and lower in calories. Still losing weight in summer can be tricky. If your goal is to lose weight then you should be careful with your choices. What we pick when we are hungry or dehydrated can either make us either few pounds heavier or lighter. Do remember to add the below mentioned Summer Foods to your grocery list to achieve your weight loss goals. Here are the six best summer foods that aid weight loss: Cucumber: Mostly water makes cucumber one of the best foods to eat during summer. Either add it to your daily green smoothie or your salad or have it raw with little salt cucumber. Cut thin slices of cucumber with mixed with sour cream and let it stay chilled. This can work as an excellent lunch salad on a hot summer day. Remember, cucumber has vitamin K, B vitamins, copper, potassium, vitamin C, and manganese hence it can help you avoid any nutrient deficiencies. Curd: A probiotic food that has cooling properties and helps improve our gut health. Curd is loaded with vitamins and minerals like calcium, vitamin B-2, vitamin B- 12, potassium, and magnesium. Curd improves bone health, regulates cholesterol, reduces high blood pressure along with digestion adding weight loss. Cabbage: A low-calorie vegetable that is full of fiber and a good source of sulfur. Cabbage not only helps us shed pounds but also improves the quality of our hair and nails. Bell Peppers: All Bell Peppers are great for weight loss as they contain capsaicin which naturally increases our metabolic rate adding in weight loss. Summer fruits: Summer comes with a vibrant variety of fruits that are full of vitamins and enhances our mood on a dull hot day. Opt for berries like mulberries, strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries, which are wildly available during summer have high water and fiber contents. This also makes them a good summer snack. Melons like watermelon and muskmelon are mostly water. They are low in calories and are loaded with Vitamin C. Pineapple contains the proteolytic enzyme bromelain, which aids in the digestion and weight loss. Summer drinks: Who wants a sugary soda or sugar loaded mocktail when you can have these below mentioned delicious healthy natural summer drinks? Add natural sweetener to your drinks instead of sugar and you can enjoy your favorite summer drink without any guilt. Coconut water - This is mild, energizing, delicious and a natural electrolyte that replenishes a dehydrated body. Buttermilk - Like curd, buttermilk also helps with the digestion. Spices like Jeera and herbs like Coriander enhances its benefits. Lemonade - Add mint leaves to your humble lemonade and turn it into a refreshing drink. lemons are an excellent source of Vitamin C which aids in weight loss. Jal jeera - The roasted Cumin powder helps clean our guts and improves our digestion which helps with weight loss. Aam Panna - This lip-smacking refreshing summer drink is prepared using mango pulp and blended with cumin, jeera and mint leaves. Weight loss in summer can be a delightful experience if you just make sure to pick refreshing and healthy options like curd instead of ice cream and buttermilk instead of a sugary drink. (The author is an MBA professional with work experience in a private bank's national marketing team, Yamini Kharat currently writes on health and lifestyle.)