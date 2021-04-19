  • MORE MARKET STATS

Watch video: Liquor rush before lockdown in Delhi; woman says only alcohol will help in Corona!

April 19, 2021 2:03 PM

Delhi lockdown announcement: With only a few hours left before the coming into effect of the week-long lockdown in the National Capital, a large number of people were seen outside liquor shops.

delhi lockdownPeople queue outside liquor shop in Delhi. Image: ANI

Delhi lockdown announcement: With only a few hours left before the coming into effect of the week-long lockdown in the National Capital, a large number of people were seen standing in long queues outside liquor shops.

In a video shared by ANI, a woman, who had come to purchase liquor at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony, was seen saying, “…Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi…Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga…(injection won’t benefit, alcohol will…medicines won’t help me, a peg will…”

Watch video

