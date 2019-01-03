Watch: This is how smokers responded to intake of nicotine

Those who participated in the study were suggested to continue to smoke as they desired during the pre-quit period.

A study has revealed that when smokers- trying to quit- are permitted to regulate their nicotine intake, the step helps them leave the habit. During a study to tailor nicotine dosing based on smokers’ choices in the process of trying to leave smoking, the results show that most smokers who use stop-smoking medicines may easily accept doses that are four times higher than that are suggested normally, ANI reported.

Those who participated in the study were suggested to continue to smoke as they desired during the pre-quit period. They were also offered oral nicotine replacement therapies additionally. During its research, the team found that from among 50 participants, 90 per cent improved to three patches at least, while 72 per cent of them reached four patches. 82 per cent people achieved four weeks demonstrated abstinence from smoking and did not experience any significant rise in withdrawal symptoms.

The smoke intake, Cigarette consumption, and smoking enjoyment dipped at the time of pre-quit period. The intervention was considered quite helpful.

The number of cigarettes smoked per day smoked each day fall significantly during the pre-quit time. As the patch dose increased, the number of adverse effects also raised. The most common problems included nausea, vomiting, but were very mild.

Two participants at 63mg reported their adverse effects as ‘severe’, One participant reported nausea, headaches, and feeling of faintness, the other felt nausea and blurry vision. Both participants went back to their earlier dose of 42mg/day, the agency said further.