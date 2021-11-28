Drone delivers Covid-19 vaccine in Jammu as India amps up vaccination to counter Omicron variant threat – Watch Video

Union MoS for Science & Tech (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh during the launch ceremony of drone based vaccine delivery in J&K, at CSIR-IIIM in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

Drone delivers Covid-19 vaccine in Jammu: As nations around the world scamper to fortify their borders, curtail travel and bolster their defences against the threat posed by the Omicron Covid-19 variant, a drone service was launched closed to the international border near Jammu to deliver consignment of Covid-19 vaccine to far-flung vaccination centres.

Launching the drone-based vaccine and emergency medicine delivery service close to the international border in Jammu, Union minister Jitendra Singh tweeted that the service was an initiative of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the Ministry of Science & Technology.

VIDEO: Launched #Drone based Vaccine/Emergency Medicine Delivery service close to International Border near #Jammu. Inspired by PM @narendramodi, this is #CSIR initiative under Ministry of Science & Technology, contributing to #HarGharDastak campaign. pic.twitter.com/wgwls6jZb8 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) November 27, 2021

Calling the drone a carrier of ‘Sanjeevani Booti’, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya stated that no stone is being left unturned to ensure last-mile delivery of Covid-19 vaccines. He shared on Twitter that the drone delivered 50 vials of COVID vaccines along with syringes to a public health centre in Jammu’s Marh area near the India-Pakistan border.

In the wake of cases of Omicron Coronavirus variant being reported from across the globe, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to all states and union territories, asking them to enforce intensive containment and active surveillance measures and also increase the coverage of vaccination. The Union health secretary also asked them to ensure that samples of travellers turning positive are sent to the designated genome sequencing laboratories promptly.

Earlier on Thursday, the Centre asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana.

The new, and potentially more contagious mutation of the virus, was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 24. It has since been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel among other countries.

The Omicron variant was declared a ‘Variant of Concern’ by the WHO on Friday. A ‘Variant of Concern’ is the WHO’s top category of worrying Covid-19 strain.