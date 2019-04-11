Want to stay young? Eat one serving leafy greens daily!

The study also indicates that after almost five years, those who regularly consume veggies such as spinach and lettuce enjoy a better and improved mental ‘edge’ that is the equivalent of 11 years in age.

Remember, Popeye the Sailor man and his can of spinach? That spinach booster gave Popeye the strength to tackle crises! The good news is that it is no different in real life for those who eat leafy greens. In fact, two cups of spinach is enough to complete a person’s daily magnesium requirement. Remember, magnesium deficiency is linked to increased risk pertaining to type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance. Ask any doctor about the benefits of including leafy green vegetables in your diet. The benefits are manifold.

A 2011 study by the Journal of American Dietetic Association finds that a higher intake of leafy veggies can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer. Believe it or not, even the bitter taste that you feel when you bite into some leafy veggies is good for you! What it shows is that these have high levels of calcium, which is good for your health.

A recent study has found that elderly people who have at least one serving of leafy greens daily show a much slower rate in terms of decline when they undergo tests related to memory and thinking skills as compared with those people who almost never include these leafy vegetables.

The study also indicates that after almost five years, those who regularly consume veggies such as spinach and lettuce enjoy a better and improved mental ‘edge’ that is the equivalent of 11 years in age.

The study put its participants through daily 1.3 servings of leafy greens and these participants were found to indicate a decline in tests as compared with those whose daily greens consumption was near-zero.

Researchers also took note of several factors that are known to affect a person’s mental aging. Their conclusion is that elders in their 70s are likely to have better memory as well as thinking skills than others if they consume leafy greens in their daily diet.

For the elderly with hypertension, it is being advised to switch to low-fat dairy/calcium products along an increased intake of dark green leafy vegetables and other magnesium and potassium sources.