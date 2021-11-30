Want to lose weight? Cutting fat from your diet might not be the best approach!

An overall balance of nutrients along with some fat is extremely important (Representative image: IE/Getty image)

People come across thousands of videos on, ‘quick fat loss exercises’, ‘diet to lose fat fast’, ‘ways to quickly get rid of fat’, and more on a daily basis. While it is true that losing stubborn fat from the body indeed plays a vital role to get your body in desired shape, excessively losing or completely skipping fat from your diet could not be the best practice for your body.

An overall balance of nutrients along with some fat is extremely important. If you keep focusing on cutting out all calories in your food intake, then even your exercise regime could definitely backfire. At times like these when a virus is eyeing our health 24X7, it becomes increasingly important to have the right information especially when it is about our own body. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has busted some myths by sharing why you should not be skipping fat from your diet.

Taking to Instagram, Batra wrote, “Fats are one of the three macronutrients required for the body to function at an optimum level. Everyone is different, but getting around 25-30 per cent of your calories from fats is a good place for most people. Fats should be eaten with every meal. A nutritious eating plan doesn’t mean cutting out all fat, just focusing on healthier varieties. Understanding the important role fats play in daily food intake can help highlight why it should not be removed from our diet.”

Importance of fat in your diet

Fats provide the body with the major fuel or source for your body as it provides a lot of calories, Batra added. It is also the main way you store energy in your body.Your body needs fat to help you absorb certain nutrients such as fat-soluble vitamins (vitamins A, D, E and K) and antioxidants (like lycopene and beta-carotene). It also helps your cells in their structure.

“Omega-3 fats, a type of unsaturated fat, are important for optimum nerve, brain and heart function. One type of fat you don’t need? Trans fats, an artificial kind of fat found in partially hydrogenated oils”, she added. “Fats are also an important source of energy during your workout sessions. It contains active molecules that influence how your muscles respond to insulin and control response to inflammation”.

At the end of her post, she wrote, “Go ahead and add a handful of nuts, a dash of olive oil, or a couple of slices of coconut to your meal today, as the importance of healthy fats in your daily meal plan can’t be denied”.