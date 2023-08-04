Want to drink black alkaline water? You need to read this before

The popularity of black alkaline water has increased tremendously in recent years. You must have often come across social media posts in which celebrities are spotted with black alkaline water.

Although it looks bizarre, black alkaline water isn’t just water with a hue of black colour. According to studies, alkaline water is slightly less acidic than regular drinking water and contains alkaline minerals.

There are also claims that it can help regulate your pH level, slow the aging process, and prevent chronic diseases like cancer. So, what exactly is black alkaline water?

What is black alkaline water?

According to Kavinder Khurana, Managing Director of Tesla Power USA, alkaline water is known for having a higher pH level than regular tap water, and consuming it can help with hydration, detoxification, and even the prevention of some health conditions.

“The mineral content of water determines its alkalinity, specifically the amount of bicarbonate, calcium, potassium, and magnesium. Alkaline water is produced using electrolysis, which involves passing an electric current through water to separate it into acidic and alkaline components,” Khurana told Financial Express.com.

The concentration of minerals in this antioxidant-rich water increases due to this process, resulting in a higher pH level, often between 7.5 and 9. Furthermore, alkaline water can assist in neutralizing the effects of an acidic diet and establish a more alkaline environment in the body, he added.

What are the benefits of alkaline water?

According to Khurana, purified drinking water has a neutral pH level of 7. Alkaline water, on the other hand, has a pH that is higher (more basic), often falling between 7.5 and 9.

“Enriched with minerals like calcium and potassium to power up and maintain the water’s alkalinity, this hydrogen-boosted water often also contains more minerals than ordinary drinking water. The alkaline qualities of this water provide a wide range of health benefits, from controlling the pH levels of the body to preventing chronic diseases and even aiding in weight loss,” he told Financial Express.com.

Benefits of black alkaline water

There are some claims that suggest that black alkaline water has pro-aging and colon-cleansing properties.

It can enhance hydration, improve skin health, and it also has other detoxifying properties.

Black alkaline water aids weight loss.

It also has anti-cancer properties.

What are the things that one should keep in mind when drinking alkaline water?

While alkaline water boasts of several health benefits, it is essential to regulate its consumption.

“Despite its high mineral content and enriched hydration properties, long-term overconsumption of alkaline water can have side effects such as imbalance in our body’s natural pH levels, resulting in a condition called metabolic alkalosis. Additionally, overconsumption of alkaline water can also cause symptoms like mental fog, muscle spasms and nausea while hampering our body’s nutrient-absorption abilities. It is crucial to be mindful when consuming too much of any healthy foods, including alkaline water,” he told Financial Express.com.

Side-effects of black alkaline water