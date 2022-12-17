Walnuts boost brain for stressed students, says research

If you are reeling under stress, you have to add walnuts to your daily diet. According to a study, walnuts are a brain superfood for the students suffering from stress.

In a clinical experiment, undergraduate students suffering from mental health were positively impacted by the consumption of walnuts during their university studies, reported ANI.

As per a study conducted by University of South Australia, published in the journal Nutrients, walnuts may ease the negative effects of academic stress, particularly in females.

According to lead researchers, PhD student Mauritz Herselman and Associate Professor Laris Bobrovskaya, the results of study add to the evidence that links with improved brain and gut health.

“Students face academic stress all along their studies, which has a negative effect on their mental health, and they become vulnerable during exam periods,” says Herselman, quoted by ANI.

“The study found that those who took half a cup of walnuts daily showed improvements in their mental health indicators. Walnut consumers also gave signals of improved biomarkers and overall sleep quality in the longer term,” he added.

The study says, the walnut consumers showed a drop in feelings of depression. According to previous research, walnuts are full of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and melatonin, polyphenols, folate and vitamin E, which boost a healthy brain and gut.