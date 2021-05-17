Wadhwani Foundation announces USD 1 million to families impacted by COVID-19

Karnataka has replaced Maharashtra as the worst-hit state with fresh surge in Covid cases.

Bengaluru-based Wadhwani Foundation (WF) announced on Monday it would donate USD 1 million in grants to ten charities and NGOs to help alleviate the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. These grants provide medical resources and assistance to COVID-19 patients and their families, it said in a statement.

“Combating the severe rise in COVID-19 cases and the tremendous burden on Indian families requires a comprehensive approach from as many organisations as possible,” said WF’s Founder and Chairman Romesh Wadhwani.