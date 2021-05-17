  • MORE MARKET STATS

Wadhwani Foundation announces USD 1 million to families impacted by COVID-19

By: |
May 17, 2021 9:14 PM

These grants provide medical resources and assistance to COVID-19 patients and their families, Wadhwani Foundation said in a statement.

coronavirus, wadhwani group, coronavirus in KarnatakaKarnataka has replaced Maharashtra as the worst-hit state with fresh surge in Covid cases.

Bengaluru-based Wadhwani Foundation (WF) announced on Monday it would donate USD 1 million in grants to ten charities and NGOs to help alleviate the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. These grants provide medical resources and assistance to COVID-19 patients and their families, it said in a statement.

“Combating the severe rise in COVID-19 cases and the tremendous burden on Indian families requires a comprehensive approach from as many organisations as possible,” said WF’s Founder and Chairman Romesh Wadhwani.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid Vaccine
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Wadhwani Foundation announces USD 1 million to families impacted by COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1CoWIN portal in Hindi, other languages from next week, more labs to monitor COVID variants: Govt
2Delhi has less than a day’s stock of Covaxin for 45-plus age group: Atishi
3COVID-19 vaccination in India to get a boost as Sputnik V becomes available: Everything to know about the vaccine