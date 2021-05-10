  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vivimed Labs gets DGHS nod to manufacture, market Favipiravir tablets in India

By: |
May 10, 2021 12:34 PM

Drug firm Vivimed Labs on Monday said it has received approval from the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to manufacture and market Favipiravir tablets in India, used for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

Drug firm Vivimed Labs , Director jeneral of health sciences, manufacture and market Favipiravir tablets in India, covid treatmentFavipiravir is used for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19

Drug firm Vivimed Labs on Monday said it has received approval from the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to manufacture and market Favipiravir tablets in India, used for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

Vivimed Labs in receipt of Government of India (DGHS) approval to manufacture and market Favipiravir tablets in the strengths of 200 mg and 400 mg under Vivimed’s own brand name ‘Favulous’ across India, the company said in a regulatory filing.
It is used for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. Favipiravir is one of the leading oral anti-viral treatment approved in various countries for the potential treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease.

Related News

Ramesh Krishnamurthy, CEO of Vivimed Labs said, “With huge spike in COVID-19 cases being reported daily in India, there is an urgent need to provide more treatment options to healthcare professionals.”

“We are launching Favulous at a competitive price to make the drug accessible to more and more patients thereby ensuring good health and reducing their financial burden. This is in line with Vivimed’s commitment to be at forefront in India’s fight against COVID-19.”

The company said it will work closely with the various governments and medical community to ensure availability of Favulous to patients across the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Vivimed Labs gets DGHS nod to manufacture market Favipiravir tablets in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1States to receive over 9 lakh fresh vaccine doses within next 3 days: Centre
2Over 1.8 cr people vaccinated in Maharashtra so far
3Mumbai civic body denies suppressing COVID-19 death toll