Vitamin D is important if you are suffering from hair loss; here’s how

Vitamin D is an extremely important compound for the development of bone health and overall well-being. Do you know Vitamin D is also important for hair growth? Studies suggest that Vitamin D may give you that extra healthy strands as it is involved in various pathways in hair follicles that can promote hair growth.

The link between Vitamin D and hair loss is so prominent that people that doctors and experts often recommend checking your Vitamin D levels if you experience hair loss.

According to a 2021 study, people with condition like Telogen effluvium, Androgenetic alopecia, Alopecia areata and Trichotillomania are more likely to have insufficient vitamin D levels.

Another study revealed that women with vitamin D deficiency were more likely to experience hair loss than women who had sufficient levels of vitamin D.

How to know if you are losing hair?

Take a closer look at your scalp, to check if you have any bald or thinning patches.

If your hair is falling out in clumps during brushing, it is a sign of hair loss.

If you can see a visible scalp when you pull back your hair, it is a sign of hair loss.

Consult a doctor or a dermatologist to determine the underlying cause and get a treatment plan. It is noteworthy that hair loss due to vitamin D deficiency is usually reversible.

How to know if you have a deficiency of Vitamin D?

Some of the symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency include:

Fatigue

Hair Loss

Muscle weakness

Joint pain

Depression

Impaired wound healing

Bone loss