scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Vitamin D is important if you are suffering from hair loss; here’s how

Another study revealed that women with vitamin D deficiency were more likely to experience hair loss than women who had sufficient levels of vitamin D

Written by Health Desk
Vitamin D, Vitamin D deficiency, vitamin d benefits, hair loss, healthcare news,
Take a closer look at your scalp, to check if you have any bald or thinning patches.

Vitamin D is an extremely important compound for the development of bone health and overall well-being. Do you know Vitamin D is also important for hair growth? Studies suggest that Vitamin D may give you that extra healthy strands as it is involved in various pathways in hair follicles that can promote hair growth.

The link between Vitamin D and hair loss is so prominent that people that doctors and experts often recommend checking your Vitamin D levels if you experience hair loss.

Also Read

According to a 2021 study, people with condition like Telogen effluvium, Androgenetic alopecia, Alopecia areata and Trichotillomania are more likely to have insufficient vitamin D levels.

Also Read

Another study revealed that women with vitamin D deficiency were more likely to experience hair loss than women who had sufficient levels of vitamin D.

How to know if you are losing hair?

  • Take a closer look at your scalp, to check if you have any bald or thinning patches.
  • If your hair is falling out in clumps during brushing, it is a sign of hair loss.
  • If you can see a visible scalp when you pull back your hair, it is a sign of hair loss.

Consult a doctor or a dermatologist to determine the underlying cause and get a treatment plan. It is noteworthy that hair loss due to vitamin D deficiency is usually reversible.

How to know if you have a deficiency of Vitamin D?

Some of the symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency include:

  • Fatigue
  • Hair Loss
  • Muscle weakness
  • Joint pain
  • Depression
  • Impaired wound healing
  • Bone loss
Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 14:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS