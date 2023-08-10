Vitamin D deficiency may lead to THESE disorders among children; Read on to know more

A new study has revealed that Vitamin D deficiency can lead to multiple metabolic disorders among children. According to this study, if these metabolic disorders are left untreated it could lead to severe complications, like cardiovascular risk.
The findings of this study were published in the Metabolites journal.
During the study, the researchers chose 78 participants (mean age: 14.18 ± 2.67 years) and further grouped in relation to vitamin D status into two groups of children with and without vitamin D deficiency.
According to the researchers, Vitamin D is involved in the regulation of various processes in the human body, not only in skeletal tissue but also in adipose tissue and many others.
Deficiency of vitamin D leads to comorbidities associated with pathological skeletal development. It might result from low exposure to sunlight, inadequate vitamin D supply in the diet, or renal or hepatic diseases, the study stated.
The study found that children with Vitamin D deficiency have significant “differences in levels of anthropometric and biochemical parameters recognised as important factors of Metabolic Syndrome.”
“Children with VDD had significantly lower levels of HDL and adiponectin and significantly higher W/HtR and TG levels than children with sufficient levels of 25OHD. Significant correlations between 25OHD, W/HtR, and glu120 values were observed,” it stated.
Symptoms of Vitamin D Deficiency
Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency may include:
- Fatigue
- Not sleeping well
- Bone pain or achiness
- Depression or feelings of sadness
- Hair loss
- Muscle weakness
- Loss of appetite
- Getting sick more easily
- Pale skin
How to increase Vitamin D levels?
- Spend time in sunlight
- Consume fatty fish and seafood which are among the richest natural food sources of vitamin D.
- Eat more mushrooms which are the only vegetarian source of vitamin D.
- Take Vitamin D supplements after consulting your doctor