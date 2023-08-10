Vitamin D deficiency may lead to THESE disorders among children; Read on to know more

A new study has revealed that Vitamin D deficiency can lead to multiple metabolic disorders among children. According to this study, if these metabolic disorders are left untreated it could lead to severe complications, like cardiovascular risk.

The findings of this study were published in the Metabolites journal.

During the study, the researchers chose 78 participants (mean age: 14.18 ± 2.67 years) and further grouped in relation to vitamin D status into two groups of children with and without vitamin D deficiency.

According to the researchers, Vitamin D is involved in the regulation of various processes in the human body, not only in skeletal tissue but also in adipose tissue and many others.

Deficiency of vitamin D leads to comorbidities associated with pathological skeletal development. It might result from low exposure to sunlight, inadequate vitamin D supply in the diet, or renal or hepatic diseases, the study stated.

The study found that children with Vitamin D deficiency have significant “differences in levels of anthropometric and biochemical parameters recognised as important factors of Metabolic Syndrome.”

“Children with VDD had significantly lower levels of HDL and adiponectin and significantly higher W/HtR and TG levels than children with sufficient levels of 25OHD. Significant correlations between 25OHD, W/HtR, and glu120 values were observed,” it stated.

Symptoms of Vitamin D Deficiency

Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency may include:

Fatigue

Not sleeping well

Bone pain or achiness

Depression or feelings of sadness

Hair loss

Muscle weakness

Loss of appetite

Getting sick more easily

Pale skin

