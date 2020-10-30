Vitamin D deficiency found in COVID-19 patients; all you need to know about it

COVID-19 patients are also going through other problems as well that have been triggered by the infection.

Among many symptoms and changes in body, it has been found that patients infected with the novel Coronavirus develop deficiency for Vitamin D. In a recent study published in the journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, it has been noted that over 80 per cent of COVID-19 infected people have vitamin D deficiency. The study was conducted after monitoring 216 Coronavirus positive patients who have been hospitalised at Hospital Universitario Marqués de Valdecilla in Spain, the IE reported.

The study also found that infected men were more deficient in vitamin D levels than the female counterparts. People with low vitamin D levels also recorded an increase in serum levels of inflammatory markers. According to José L Hernández, co-author of the study, in high risk patients and those having comorbid conditions, identifying and treating vitamin D deficiency is important.

Similarly, a report by PTI highlighted that many complications have been experienced by COVID-19 patients. Citing a review of studies published in Seizure: European Journal of Epilepsy, the report said that around one-third of Coronavirus infected people (who were studied) recorded some abnormalities in the frontal lobe of the brain. This also indicated the neurological aspect of the disease and how it impacted the brain. Zulfi Haneef, assistant professor of neurology at Baylor College of Medicine in the US said that they have found around 600 patients in the US who were impacted in such a way. Earlier than this, it was found in a small number of people therefore, the connection between brain impact and Coronavirus could not be established.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 patients are also going through other problems as well that have been triggered by the infection. According to a study in journal EurekAlert, some people are going through persistent skin problems even after they have recovered from their initial infection. These skin related issues are surfacing more people as they are unable to recover from the viral infection completely.