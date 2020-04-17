Vitamin C may raise risk of kidney stones

Supplemental ascorbic acid intake of more than 100mg/day is associated with a 16% increase over those taking no supplemental ascorbic acid.

By Dr Rajinder Yadav

Vitamin C is also known as ascorbic acid is a routine food constituent of our diet. Ascorbic acid (vit C) is present in lemon, orange and most the fruit of citrus family and mustard spinach, kale cruciferous vegetable, kiwi, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, lychees, American persimmons, papaya, strawberries. Its association with kidney stone formation was reported by Taylor et al is a prospective study. Men taking more than 218 mg/ day have a 31% higher risk of formation of stone than those consuming less than 105mg/ day. Normally 60mg of ascorbic acid is exceeded in the urine in the oxalate form and daily Requirement of ascorbic acid in male is 90mg in men and 70 mg in women. Ascorbic acid is non enzymatically degraded in oxalate form in kidney tubules in urine. This oxalate combines with calcium and forms calcium oxalate stone.

Supplemental ascorbic acid intake of more than 100mg/day is associated with a 16% increase over those taking no supplemental ascorbic acid.

Another study carried out in Sweden says that supplemental ascorbic acid intake was associated with a near 2 fold increase in risk of stone formation. Subjects taking dietary ascorbic acid have not been reported to have risk of stone formation, Oxalate is formed from breakdown of ascorbic acid which result in increased urinary excretion of oxalate, is only mechanism that has been considered for the stone risk associated with ascorbic acid ingestion. No other mechanism is obvious to be involved.

Numerous studies have examined association between supplemental ascorbic acid ingestion and stone risk parameters and have reported an increase urinary oxalate excretion although the validity of many of these studies have been questioned.

In their observation, Traxer et al indicates a 21% increase in urinary oxalate excretion in normal subjects receiving 29gms of ascorbic acid on a control diet and 34.4% increase in stone formers on the same diet. This study has been done by increasing supplements ascorbic acid to 1 gm per day and 2 gms per day and found that it is possible that more ascorbic acid breaks down in oxalate in stone former due to increased oxidative stress associated with the stone disease.

In a study in 2008, the dietary factor analysis. Which include calcium, oxalate , animal protein, vitamin B6 and ascorbic acid, and urinary excretion in 24 hrs of potassium sodium and phosphorus found that ascorbic acid has the greatest effect on urinary oxalate excretion.

Sometimes the mega dose of ascorbic acid given to patients for good health or treat disease like cancer. Ascorbic acid has been demonstrated to have anti proliferation and antitumor effect in cell culture and animal models. But human oncogenic benefits have not yet been proved.

However such a mega dose could potentially result in oxalate nephropathy (what is not known is how much).

Evidence has indicated that the amount of ascorbic acid ingested or infused is the risk factor of calcium oxalate stone disease and this risk is associated with the amount of oxalate excreted in urine. Evidence also shows that oxidised form of ascorbic acid is unstable and breaks down to oxalate form.

What is not clear is how much ascorbic acid is metabolised in cells and tissues and how much is ultimately converted to oxalate.

The endogenous oxalate synthesis is about 30% to 40% and the remaining source is considered to be ascorbic acid which is a risk factor for stone formation.

