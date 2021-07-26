Vitamin-C for fighting anxiety and depression

One of the most established purposes of Vitamin-C is in the regulation of neurotransmitter biosynthesis, including that of catecholamine, dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine.

With the current environmental circumstances, stress and anxiety have become very common in people across all age groups. We have seen many reports of how anxiety has also started affecting kids at a young age. It is also known to cause trouble for the teenagers.

At a time like this, it is important to look at remedies for stress and anxiety that are easily accessible and available. Vitamin-C is one such remedy. Apart from being an immunity booster, Vitamin-C should also be looked at as a brain booster.

Vitamin-C is a very well-known antioxidant. But, not a lot of awareness is created around the role of Vitamin-C for mental wellbeing. The antioxidant property of Vitamin-C helps in maintaining homeostasis- a balance in one’s central nervous systems. In addition, chronic anxiety leads to elevated levels of cortisol which is a stress hormone. Consumption of Vitamin-C can help one’s body manage cortisol levels better.

Vitamin C has the ability to improve the body’s normal response to stress. Lately, many studies have suggested that oxidative stress can be a cause of many neuro or even psychological issues. In such cases, anti—oxidants in Vitamin-C play a therapeutic role and aid in coping with anxiety, stress, fatigue & mood swings. In addition, Vitamin-C intake from various sources such as fruits & vegetables has been shown to have a positive effect on thinking and memory retention as well.

One of the most established purposes of Vitamin-C is in the regulation of neurotransmitter biosynthesis, including that of catecholamine, dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine. There is also evidence that Vitamin-C is involved in neuronal maturation and functioning. Our brain neurons contain some of the highest levels of Vitamin-C observed in any mammalian tissue; glial ascorbate concentrations are much lower by comparison.

In this context, it was hypothesized that Vitamin-C’s administration orally would reduce anxiety. A study was conducted at a government hospital in Coimbatore, using high doses of liposomal Vitamin-C for its subjects.

Results of the study showed that Vitamin-C significantly reduced anxiety levels and led to higher plasma Vitamin- C concentration. The mean heart rates were also significantly different amongst the HIGH DOSE vitamin C group and the control group. These study results not only prove that Vitamin-C plays an important therapeutic role for anxiety but also point to a possible use for antioxidants in the prevention or reduction of anxiety in future. This led to the conclusion that HIGH DOSE Vitamin-C may be an effective aide to medical and psychological treatment of anxiety and improve academic performance.

The results along with empirical evidence were published in the Indian Journal of Basic and Applied Medical Research.

(The author is Chairman & Managing Director- Mirakle, ABT Limited. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult health experts and medical professionals before starting any therapy or medication. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)