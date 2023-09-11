scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Vitamin C and E can make lung cancer worse; Here’s what you need to know

The findings of the study revealed that as the doses of antioxidants increased in mice, so did the rate of blood vessel formation within the tumours.

Written by Health Desk
Vitamin C supplements, Vitamin E supplements, lung cancer, lung cancer symptoms, health news, wellness,
In most cases, lung cancer occurs in people who smoke. (Image Credit: Unsplash)

A new study has revealed that taking Vitamin C and Vitamin E supplements can have a dangerous impact on your health, especially your lungs. According to the study, these antioxidant supplements may cause lung cancers to grow bigger and spread as they stimulate the formation of blood vessels within tumours.

However, the researchers maintained that people with lung cancer should not stop taking these supplements, but, they need to be cautious about the quantity.

The findings of the study were published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation recently. A team of researchers from Karolinska Institute in Sweden led by Martin Bergö conducted this study to build on earlier findings where vitamin E and n-acetylcysteine supplements were linked to the spread of lung cancers in mice.

Also Read

The findings of the study revealed that as the doses of antioxidants increased in mice, so did the rate of blood vessel formation within the tumours. Moreover, the outcomes of the study also suggests that elevated blood vessel growth could potentially lead to tumour expansion and metastasis.

Also Read

“If you took away all the antioxidants in food, you would get sick for a range of reasons, such as vitamin deficiencies, and this would influence the cancer. We’re focusing on increased doses above the required levels,” Bergö, lead study author, said.

The team of researchers also found elevated BACH1 levels in genomic databases associated with kidney and breast tumours. The scientists explained that similar strategies could be explored for these cancers as well. Additionally, screening for high BACH1 levels may pave the way for more targeted treatments in the future, they claimed.

What are the side effects of Vitamin C supplements?

Excess consumption of Vitamin C supplements may lead to the following side effects:

  • Heartburn
  • Nausea
  • Headaches
  • Stomach cramps
  • Diarrhea
  • Kidney stones

According to health experts, doses over 2,000 milligrams a day may increase the risk of diarrhea and kidney stones.

Also Read

What are the side effects of Vitamin E supplements?

Excess consumption of Vitamin E supplements may lead to the following side effects:

  • Dizziness
  • Fatigue
  • Weakness
  • Rash
  • Thrombophlebitis (inflammation of the vein due to a blood clot)

Several studies have revealed that there is an increased risk of hemorrhagic stroke in people taking Vitamin E supplements.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 11:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS