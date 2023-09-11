Vitamin C and E can make lung cancer worse; Here’s what you need to know

A new study has revealed that taking Vitamin C and Vitamin E supplements can have a dangerous impact on your health, especially your lungs. According to the study, these antioxidant supplements may cause lung cancers to grow bigger and spread as they stimulate the formation of blood vessels within tumours.

However, the researchers maintained that people with lung cancer should not stop taking these supplements, but, they need to be cautious about the quantity.

The findings of the study were published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation recently. A team of researchers from Karolinska Institute in Sweden led by Martin Bergö conducted this study to build on earlier findings where vitamin E and n-acetylcysteine supplements were linked to the spread of lung cancers in mice.

The findings of the study revealed that as the doses of antioxidants increased in mice, so did the rate of blood vessel formation within the tumours. Moreover, the outcomes of the study also suggests that elevated blood vessel growth could potentially lead to tumour expansion and metastasis.

“If you took away all the antioxidants in food, you would get sick for a range of reasons, such as vitamin deficiencies, and this would influence the cancer. We’re focusing on increased doses above the required levels,” Bergö, lead study author, said.

The team of researchers also found elevated BACH1 levels in genomic databases associated with kidney and breast tumours. The scientists explained that similar strategies could be explored for these cancers as well. Additionally, screening for high BACH1 levels may pave the way for more targeted treatments in the future, they claimed.

What are the side effects of Vitamin C supplements?

Excess consumption of Vitamin C supplements may lead to the following side effects:

Heartburn

Nausea

Headaches

Stomach cramps

Diarrhea

Kidney stones

According to health experts, doses over 2,000 milligrams a day may increase the risk of diarrhea and kidney stones.

What are the side effects of Vitamin E supplements?

Excess consumption of Vitamin E supplements may lead to the following side effects:

Dizziness

Fatigue

Weakness

Rash

Thrombophlebitis (inflammation of the vein due to a blood clot)

Several studies have revealed that there is an increased risk of hemorrhagic stroke in people taking Vitamin E supplements.