Virus continues to spread at a rapid pace across 8 states as R-value inches up

The positivity rate in the country has, however, gone down to 1.98%.

The virus is reportedly spreading at a faster pace, as is measured through the R-value. An R value of more than one denotes a faster pace at which the virus is spreading. According to the health ministry, eight states in the country have reported R value of more than one.

The R value is the average number of new infections that one infected individual can spread during the infectious period. India’s R-value had gone down to 0.6 but is now increasing again. V K Paul, member – health, Niti Aayog, said the R-value was moving in the wrong direction and was a cause for concern. The pandemic is still raging and the second wave is persisting in the country, Paul cautioned.

The R-value has been increasing across some states. In Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir the R-value stands at 1.4, in Lakshadweep it is 1.3. In Tamil Nadu, Mizoram and Puducherry, it is at 1.2, while Kerala’s is at 1.1. Only Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are showing a decreasing trend in this regard. Nagaland, Meghalaya, Haryana, Goa, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Delhi were stable with R-value at 1.

According to the health ministry, Kerala accounts for 49.85% of the 30,549 daily new cases in the country. The country has 4,04,958 active cases. There are 44 districts in the country reporting more than 10% case positivity rate. Kerala’s Malappuram district had a 17.26% positivity rate. The positivity rate in the country has, however, gone down to 1.98%.

The country has, till Tuesday, administered 47.95 crore vaccines. Of this, 37.26 crore first doses and 10.59 crore second doses have been administered. Around 52% people in the 45-60 years age group have received their first dose while 19.4% received their second dose. In the above-60 years age group, 55.6% got their first dose while 27% got their second dose.