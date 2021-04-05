  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 cases rise in southwestern Chinese city

By: |
Updated: Apr 05, 2021 8:39 AM

COVID-19 cases in the southwestern Chinese city of Ruili bordering on Myanmar have now topped 100

covid 19 cases in china, covid 19 pandemicThe cases were detected during city-wide nucleic acid testing, bringing the city's total to 51 confirmed cases and 56 asymptomatic cases, which China has placed in a separate category. (Photo source: AP)

COVID-19 cases in the southwestern Chinese city of Ruili bordering on Myanmar have now topped 100. That comes as authorities have launched an aggressive campaign to vaccinate all 300,000 residents of the city, whose outbreak is something of an anomaly in a country that has all-but eliminated local transmission of the virus.

The National Health Commission reported an additional 20 cases on Monday, five of them in which the persons showed no symptoms.

Related News

The cases were detected during city-wide nucleic acid testing, bringing the city’s total to 51 confirmed cases and 56 asymptomatic cases, which China has placed in a separate category.

Confirmed cases are treated in hospital while those who test positive without showing symptoms are isolated and placed under isolation. Ruili on Friday launched a five-day drive Friday to vaccinate its entire population, with state media showing people lining up to get the jab.

Some of those infected are Myanmar nationals and authorities have offered free vaccinations to foreigners living and working in the city. Residents have been order to quarantine at home and non-essential businesses have been closed. Security measures have also been tightened along the porous border to prevent illegal crossings.

China got off to a slow start in vaccinating its population of 1.4 billion people, despite having four vaccines approved for general use, but has now rolled out a nationwide vaccination drive in an effort to build herd immunity.

China has reported 90,305 total cases and 4,636 deaths, with 238 patients being treated in hospitals for COVID-19, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 cases rise in southwestern Chinese city
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Uttar Pradesh records 31 coronavirus deaths, 4,164 fresh cases
2Need to strike a balance while imposing lockdown: Dr Shekhar Mande, Director-General, CSIR
3Over 34,000 vaccine doses administered in Haryana on Sunday