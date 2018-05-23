​​​
Virat Kohli gives fitness challenge to PM Narendra Modi, others; video posted by cricketer on Twitter goes viral

"I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay," Virat Kohli tweeted.

Published: May 23, 2018 10:40 PM
Taking Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign forward, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday gave a fitness challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and his wife and actress Anushka Sharma.

In a self-made video posted on Twitter, Rathore on Wednesday urged Indians to shoot a video of their “fitness mantra” and share it. He then did 10 push-ups and also praised Prime Minister Modi by calling him his source of inspiration for staying fit.

Rathore then challenged Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan, and Saina Nehwal to join in and take the #FitnessChallenge forward.

Accepting Rathore’s challenge, Kohli took to the micro-blogging site and posted a video of him doing Butt Plank.
Besides them, Rathore’s challenge was also accepted by Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who also took to Twitter to share their fitness mantras.

