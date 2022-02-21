Viral infections in the first days, weeks of infant’s life associated with infections later in life: Study

Prevention of such early viral infections, or strengthening the immune system at an early age can however avert the risk.

It is natural for new born babies to catch infections in the first few days and weeks of leaving the protection of their mother’s womb. The baby comes into the world and takes time to adjust with the new environment. The new research suggests that asymptomatic infections among babies in the first days and weeks of a baby’s life is associated with an increased risk of respiratory infections later in life. The research was published in ‘Nature Microbiology’.

The study noted that the viruses were found to interact with newborns’ immune systems and microbiomes– the microbes found in the body, in a fashion that affects both child’s risk and number of subsequent infections.

Prevention of such early viral infections, or strengthening the immune system of the baby with the help of specially designed probiotics at an early age can however avert the risk, the experts noted.

The microbiome of the newly born baby can be largely influenced by many factors, including delivery methods, breastfeeding, antibiotics and the hospital environment.

Among many deadly infections is the respiratory infection that is responsible for 15 per cent of deaths in children under the age of five speaking globally. It is also one of three main causes of doctor’s visit and hospitalisation in the first years of life.

In the study conducted by the researchers from the University of Edinburgh and University Medical Center Utrecht, the mucosa samples, taken from the inside the noses, were collected from 114 babies at various stage of life as a part of Microbiome Utrecht Infant Study, which has been running for six years.

The team of researchers analysed the samples taken from the babies, the microbes present in the lining of the nose and any viruses that infected the children. When the viral infection was detected in the first days after birth, which was largely asymptomatic in nature, the team found that specific mucosal genes were activated promoting the growth of other potential harmful microbes. The gene-activity caused by an early first viral infection creates a pro-inflammatory environment that makes babies susceptible to the future virus and infections, noted experts.

The study was carried out in partnership with the Spaarne Hospitals, The Netherlands. The project was funded by Scotland’s Chief Scientist Office and the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research.

Professor Debby Bogaert, Chair of Pediatric Medicine at the University of Edinburgh said (as quoted in ANI), “We are surprised to see viral infections occur so early in life, and go unnoticed, probably because the infants immune system is in what we know as a state of tolerance after birth. Despite this, these infections seem to affect normal immune development, which is important to know”.

” Although further work will be needed to confirm the causality of our findings, the data indicate that early-life encounters with respiratory viruses, especially during the first days of life–may set tone for subsequent non-beneficial host-microbe interactions , which are related to an infection risk and long-term respiratory health”, Dr Wouter de Steenhuijsen, postdoctoral investigator at University of Medical Center Utrecht, was quoted as saying in the ANI.