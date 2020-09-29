  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 9:44 PM

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The information was shared through a tweet on his official Twitter handle (@VPSecretariat).

The Twitter post stated that the Vice President had undergone a routine COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning and the result showed that he had contracted Coronavirus.

The Vice President is asymptomatic, in good health, and been advised home quarantine, the post further stated.

His wife, Smt. Usha Naidu has tested negative for Covid-19, and is in self-isolation.

More details awaited.

