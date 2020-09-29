Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The information was shared through a tweet on his official Twitter handle (@VPSecretariat).
The Twitter post stated that the Vice President had undergone a routine COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning and the result showed that he had contracted Coronavirus.
The Vice President is asymptomatic, in good health, and been advised home quarantine, the post further stated.
His wife, Smt. Usha Naidu has tested negative for Covid-19, and is in self-isolation.
