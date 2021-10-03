Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asks private sector to partner with states to provide modern cancer treatment in rural areas

Inaugurating a PET-MRI machine at the State Cancer Institute, he said it would not only greatly help in more accurate diagnosis, but will also reduce patients' exposure to radiation. It is only the fourth such machine in India and the first in the country which is based on 'time-of-flight technology', a statement issued by the Vice President's Secretariat said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called upon the private sector to come forward and partner with state governments to provide modern cancer treatment facilities in rural areas.

The vice president, who is on an eight-day tour of the northeastern states, arrived here on Sunday morning.

Inaugurating a PET-MRI machine at the State Cancer Institute, he said it would not only greatly help in more accurate diagnosis, but will also reduce patients’ exposure to radiation. It is only the fourth such machine in India and the first in the country which is based on ‘time-of-flight technology’, a statement issued by the Vice President’s Secretariat said.

Referring to the step-down cancer care model called the ‘distributed cancer care model’, which the Assam government proposes to implement in partnership with Tata Trusts, he asked other states to emulate it for providing timely and effective treatment to cancer patients.

Under the distributed cancer care model, it is planned to have one apex referral centre called ‘L1, comprehensive cancer hospitals’ attached to Government Medical Colleges called ‘L2s’ and diagnostic and day care centres with radiation adjacent to district hospitals called ‘L3s’.

Referring to the aim of creating patient-centric cancer institutions to deliver standardised and affordable care closer to the patients’ homes, instead of a single apex hospital handling a cancer patient’s treatment, Naidu noted that they would provide high-quality cancer care closer to home and reduce out-of-pocket expenses for cancer patients.

The vice president said palliative care was a crucial area that required greater attention of governments and health professionals.

“Palliative care is basically supportive care and seeks to improve the quality of life of patients,” he observed.

Naidu also urged all the state governments to include lessons in the school curricula on the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles to make children aware of the need to prevent non-communicable diseases. He called for a national campaign to bring awareness among people about ‘lifestyle diseases’.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has taught important lessons and the foremost among them was to maintain good health and develop immunity. Stressing the importance of leading a disciplined lifestyle, he said undertaking regular physical activity and avoiding unhealthy diet and substances that are harmful to one’s health play a critical role in the overall well-being of a person.

“In fact, they are important in preventing the growing incidence of various non-communicable diseases, including cancer,” the vice president emphasised.

Naidu lauded the Assam government and the state’s medical fraternity for the services rendered during the pandemic. He also called for making healthcare more accessible and affordable to the common man.

In this regard, he reiterated the prime minister’s statement that there is a need to have at least one medical college in each district of the country.

Earlier, the vice president interacted with a group of 20 eminent personalities from Assam who made significant contributions in the field of science, literature, education, sports, music and arts.

Praising the achievers for their hard work, perseverance, focus and dedication, Naidu described them as true ‘karmayogis’ who exemplified excellence in their respective fields. (Karmyog is the practice of selfless action performed for the benefit of others).

“You have become a role model for others and your life inspires the youth to achieve the best,” he told them.

Stating that India has no dearth of talent, Naidu asked the achievers to guide and mentor deserving and aspiring youngsters in the true spirit of ‘guru-shishya parampara’.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among the various dignitaries present at the event.