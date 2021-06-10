Vedanta hands over 100-bed medical infra facility to Goa Medical College & Hospital

"Goa Government is doing everything possible to help people and provide best healthcare facility in the state to contain the spread of the COVID. During this pandemic many corporates supported government across the country in big way to combat COVID and Vedanta is one amongst them," Sawant said. (Representative image)

Vedanta on Thursday announced handing over of a 100-bed medical infrastructure facility to Goa Medical College & Hospital, helping the state in its fight against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical infrastructure provided will comprise 20 critical care beds and 80

oxygenated beds equipped with 10 ventilators and essential equipment, including central monitoring system, ABG machine and X- ray machines.

“Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business has handed over a 100-bed medical infrastructure to Goa Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) at Bambolim,” the company said in a statement.

The handover ceremony at GMCH was held in the presence of Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, and state health minister Vishwajit Rane, among others.

“Goa Government is doing everything possible to help people and provide best healthcare facility in the state to contain the spread of the COVID. During this pandemic many corporates supported government across the country in big way to combat COVID and Vedanta is one amongst them,” Sawant said.

The Vedanta group has pledged Rs 150 crore for combating the second COVID-19 wave across the country, in addition to Rs 201 crore contribution during the first wave of COVID last year, the company said.

In addition to fully equipped 100-bed medical infrastructure at Goa Medical College, Vedanta has also provided support to the Goa government in combating COVID by providing 200 oxygen concentrators, 125 jumbo oxygen cylinders and ensuring daily supply of three tonnes of free liquid medical oxygen to the state during the second wave of COVID, it added.

So far over 100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen has been supplied to the Goa government, the statement said.

“Our collective endeavour is to support Goa government, and I am sure this 100-bed fully-equipped medical infrastructure at GMCH will help in strengthening the medical facilities in the state thereby, ultimately helping the people of Goa during this unprecedented situation,” Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO, Iron & Steel business of Vedanta Ltd, said.