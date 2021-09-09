Vahdam raises Rs 174 crore in Series D round

The investors include a consortium of Sixth Sense Ventures affiliates, the Mankind Group Family Office, Infosys founder Kris Gopalkrishnan’s Family Office, Urmin Group and White Whale Ventures to provide support to the fast-growing consumer business.

Vahdam India, a wellness brand in tea, spices and foods, has raised Rs 174 crore in its Series D round led by IIFL AMC’s Private Equity Fund. The investors include a consortium of Sixth Sense Ventures affiliates, the Mankind Group Family Office, Infosys founder Kris Gopalkrishnan’s Family Office, Urmin Group and White Whale Ventures to provide support to the fast-growing consumer business.

With the latest round of investments, the total funding raised by the company to date has been over Rs 290 crore. The company, focusing on the wellness category is executing a unique digital playbook of creating a strong and scalable consumer brand globally.

Bala Sarda, founder and CEO of Vahdam, said global celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey and others have endorsed the company’s organic brands. With the current fundraising, the company plans to deepen its both online & offline distribution and also enter new categories, new markets, invest heavily in R&D and further strengthen the management team.

According to Chetan Naik, fund manager, private equity at IIFL AMC, Vahdam’s superior quality and innovative blends have been highly capital efficient.