  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vaccine to prevent COVID-19 will take long time to be ready: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

By: |
Published: May 30, 2020 6:22:25 PM

She was speaking in a webinar on 'Pharma and Healthcare's New Normal: Engaging With Customers in Uncertain Times; Business Model Post-COVID-19', organised by CorpGini.

COVID-19 vaccine, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon, covid 19 cases in india, covid vaccine healthcasre, latest news on coronavirus outbreak“There needs to be a very systematic data led approach to see how can we deal with the infection and keep people safe,” Mazumdar-Shaw said.

A safe Vaccine to prevent COVID-19 could take a very long time to be ready, so there is a need to deal with the pandemic for next few years and invest more in healthcare, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said on Saturday.

She was speaking in a webinar on ‘Pharma and Healthcare’s New Normal: Engaging With Customers in Uncertain Times; Business Model Post-COVID-19’, organised by CorpGini. “…We believe that it will take a very long time before you can actually have a safe vaccine that can be accessible to the entire country. We must understand that vaccine development is a very complex process. Shortest time taken for any vaccine is not less than 4 years,” Mazumdar-Shaw said.

Trying to develop vaccine in less than a year is a very daunting and almost impossible task. Vaccine development involves a large number of processes to establish the safety, efficacy and endurance of the vaccine,she added.

Also read| Check Coronavirus latest updates here:

“We need to deal with this pandemic for the next few years before we really get a reliable vaccine… We need to invest much more in healthcare. If this pandemic has exposed one ugly truth about every country, not just India, it is about the appalling state of public and primary healthcare, appalling state of under investing in healthcare,”Mazumdar-Shaw said.

Healthcare is a capital intensive sector, it is a skill intensive sector, it is a employment generation sector, she added.

“There needs to be a very systematic data led approach to see how can we deal with the infection and keep people safe,” Mazumdar-Shaw said.

This is one opportunity for us to invest in healthcare infrastructure, because this what will save India and the world, she added.

In similar vein,Apollo Hospitals MD Suneeta Reddy said: “This pandemic has clearly shown us the need for medical infrastructure. There needs to be an investment in healthcare, not only in infrastructure but also in skilling”.

Impetus given to the IT sector needs to be given to the healthcare sector to create additional infrastructure, she added. We hope the government considers healthcare as next IT sector, Reddy said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Vaccine to prevent COVID-19 will take long time to be ready Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

    Advertisement

    Budget 2020

    Advertisement
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    157% worried of high-priced COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals, says survey
    228% of COVID-19 cases in India till April 30 are asymptomatic: Study
    3Coronavirus in Karnataka: State bans spitting of tobacco in public