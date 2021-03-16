Vaccine Diplomacy: India extends support to over 70 countries, provides 583 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines

India will supply vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months.

The demand for India-made Covid-19 vaccines has been steadily increasing as the Ministry of External Affairs has received requests for their supply from various countries. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare, said that India has already sent 583.85 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to around 70 countries, including South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius.

Ministry of External Affairs has already stated that India will provide COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries in a phased manner.

“Immunization programme is going on in a phased manner In India as well as in other countries. Keeping in view the domestic requirement, India will supply vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months. It will be ensured that there are enough doses of vaccines for domestic requirements while supplying them abroad,” the Ministry of External Affairs had said in January.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the government has sent 80.75 lakh doses as gifts, free of charge. While 165.24 lakh were sent as part of the Covax mechanism under the aegis of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, the government has sent 339.67 lakh doses as part of commercial deals.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has stated that around 3,29,47,432 people have been administered vaccine doses. The highest number of beneficiaries was inoculated on March 15, day-59 of the nationwide vaccination drive. According to the ministry, a total of 30,39,394 doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry also said that the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. Eight states – Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Haryana – are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. Also, seven states account for around 82.44 per cent of the new deaths.

According to data of the ministry, no new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in sixteen states and UTs.