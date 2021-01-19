Vaccine Diplomacy: India extends helping hand; Bangladesh to receive COVISHIELD soon

The government of Bangladesh is making all arrangements to receive the 2 million doses which India is gifting to the neighbouring country and it will reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka soon. (Photo source: IE)

Covid-19 Vaccination Update: It’s confirmed! Bangladesh is getting ready to receive 2 million doses of COVISHIELD later this week. This is the vaccine which has been produced by the Serum Institute of India and is based on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The government of Bangladesh is making all arrangements to receive the 2 million doses which India is gifting to the neighbouring country and it will reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka soon.

While the initial consignment leaving for Dhaka, after all the formalities are cleared will be followed by the commercial supplies closer to January 26.

As has been reported by Financial Express Online last year in November, a tripartite agreement between the government of Bangladesh, Beximco Pharmaceuticals of that country and Serum Institute of India (SII) to buy 30 million doses of COVISHIELD COVID vaccine was inked.

While the government of Bangladesh is going to pay SII for the 30 million doses of the vaccine, Beximco Pharma which is the exclusive distributor of the vaccine will be receiving its separate fee. And is going to be responsible for maintaining import, storage, the delivery of the vaccine as well as the cold chain.

During foreign secretary Harsh Shringla’s visit to that country, India had given assurance to Bangladesh will be a priority when it comes to COVID vaccine under the government’s `Neighbourhood First’ and `Act East’ Policy.

“There is no fixed timeline for the exports of these vaccines. Besides the Ministry of External Affairs, there are ministries as well as SII and others who are part of this exercise. Besides the Neighbourhood First, there are many countries including Brazil, South Africa, African nations as well as other who have reached out to India to buy the vaccine commercially,” according to a source.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced all help to humanity, and country’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. India has also offered to help friendly nations in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of Vaccines.

Countries in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, ASEAN nations are all looking forward to either receive as aid or ready to buy commercially. Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Myanmar and several others are waiting to get the vaccine from India.

Meanwhile …

Ecuadorian envoy Hector Cueva Jacome and his spouse have participated in the third phase of medical trials of Covaxin a couple of weeks ago. The envoy of that country is also waiting to get these vaccines for his country as soon as possible.

Covaxin is being developed by Bharat Biotech

It is being developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Brazil is waiting and so is South Africa, two member countries of BRICS grouping.

South Africa is also getting ready to receive almost one million doses of vaccines from SII and this will be followed by an additional 500,000 doses next month.

Which Vaccine is South Africa waiting for?

The government of that country has been in negotiation with SII, the world’s largest vaccine maker has manufactured the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in India

Brazil

The South American nation has been waiting for a while as it had requested for the shipment of 2 million of AstraZeneca’s vaccine doses. The Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had requested to expedite the shipment of the Coronavirus vaccines to his country.

The two million doses of the vaccine are expected to be flown on a special flight which will be coming from Brazil. The deal for the vaccines was inked between the government of that country and SII which has been producing Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in India.