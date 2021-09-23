Vaccine at home for differently-abled, people with restricted mobility: Govt

However, they added, 62.73% of total infections reported last week were from Kerala alone, which is the only state with over 1 lakh active Covid cases.

The government Thursday announced that differently-abled people and those with restricted mobility will be given Covid vaccine at home.

Addressing a press conference here, Health Ministry officials also said the country is still in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19 even though the number of daily new cases are declining.

However, they added, 62.73% of total infections reported last week were from Kerala alone, which is the only state with over 1 lakh active Covid cases.

Thirty-three districts in the country are now reporting over 10 per cent weekly positivity rate, while 23 are recording between 5-10 per cent, the officials said.

Under Covid guidelines for the upcoming festival season, mass gatherings has to be avoided in containment zones and in districts with over 5 per cent positivity rate, they said.

On the vaccination drive, they said as much as 66 per cent of the country’s adult population has been given at least one jab and 23 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Announcing further ramping up of the vaccination drive, they said that differently-abled people and those with restricted mobility will administered the doses at their home.