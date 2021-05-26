Vaccine absolutely important to defeat pandemic, says PM Narendra Modi

Delivering the keynote address on the occasion of "Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations" on Buddha Purnima, he said the world has not seen a pandemic like this in a century.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the planet will not be the same after COVID-19 and noted that the events in future will be remembered as either pre or post-Covid.
However, he added, there is now a better understanding of the pandemic, and described vaccine as absolutely important to save lives and defeat the virus.
He also extended condolences to those who have suffered and lost near and dear ones in the pandemic, and said he grieved with them.
