  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vaccination at workplace allowed from April 11

By: |
April 8, 2021 2:15 AM

Companies in Pune had already started immunising their employees. Tata Motors and the Forbes Marshall Group had, in association with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, launched vaccination drives at their plants.

Only employees aged 45 years or more would be eligible for vaccination at the workplace and the registration would be done through the CoWIN portal.Only employees aged 45 years or more would be eligible for vaccination at the workplace and the registration would be done through the CoWIN portal.

The ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday permitted vaccination at both government and private workplaces from April 11. All workplaces that have more than 100 beneficiaries would be tagged with existing Covid-19 vaccination centres for the vaccination drive.

Companies in Pune had already started immunising their employees. Tata Motors and the Forbes Marshall Group had, in association with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, launched vaccination drives at their plants. Tata Motors had already vaccinated 2,000 employees at its Pimpri plant till Tuesday and was expecting to cover 1,000 more by Wednesday.

Related News

Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary, said as a substantial proportion of population aged 45 years and above were in the organised sector and worked out of offices and manufacturing operations so the government was allowing them to launch vaccination drive at the workplace to make vaccines more accessible and convenient. Only employees aged 45 years or more would be eligible for vaccination at the workplace and the registration would be done through the CoWIN portal.

The district health authorities will be deploying vaccination teams at government workplaces while private vaccination centres would deploy their teams at private workplaces.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Vaccination at workplace allowed from April 11
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Centre writes to Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi govts flagging below-par vaccination of beneficiaries
2Rare blood clot risk: UK agency says under-30s to be offered non-AstraZeneca vaccine
3‘6 more fully-inoculated KGMU staffers test positive for Covod-19’