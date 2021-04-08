Vaccination at workplace allowed from April 11

Only employees aged 45 years or more would be eligible for vaccination at the workplace and the registration would be done through the CoWIN portal.

The ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday permitted vaccination at both government and private workplaces from April 11. All workplaces that have more than 100 beneficiaries would be tagged with existing Covid-19 vaccination centres for the vaccination drive.

Companies in Pune had already started immunising their employees. Tata Motors and the Forbes Marshall Group had, in association with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, launched vaccination drives at their plants. Tata Motors had already vaccinated 2,000 employees at its Pimpri plant till Tuesday and was expecting to cover 1,000 more by Wednesday.

Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary, said as a substantial proportion of population aged 45 years and above were in the organised sector and worked out of offices and manufacturing operations so the government was allowing them to launch vaccination drive at the workplace to make vaccines more accessible and convenient. Only employees aged 45 years or more would be eligible for vaccination at the workplace and the registration would be done through the CoWIN portal.

The district health authorities will be deploying vaccination teams at government workplaces while private vaccination centres would deploy their teams at private workplaces.