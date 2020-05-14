  • MORE MARKET STATS

V Muraleedharan to address Indian-Americans on coronavirus pandemic on May 17; Super 30 founder Anand Kumar will also speak

Published: May 14, 2020 10:50:39 AM

The web seminar is being organised by one of the oldest Indian-American organisations the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) and the Bihar and Jharkhand Association of North America (BAJANA).

V Muraleedharan, Indian-Americans, coronavirus pandemic, BAJANA, coronavirus pandemic, latest news on coronavirus outbreak

Minister of State for External affairs V Muraleedharan will address Indian-Americans over the weekend on how the country is tackling the coronavirus pandemic. RSS leader Krishna Gopal and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar will also speak during the virtual interaction on May 17, organisers of the event said on Wednesday.

“It is enlightening to witness such unprecedented community participation in compiling various subject matter, specific webinars that provide a feeling of togetherness while spreading factual knowledge and remedy,” FIA spokesperson Ankur Vaidya said.

Former FIA president and BAJAN spokesperson Alok Kumar said over the last two months the two organisations had engaged on issues related to coronavirus.

This is an occasion to understand from top Indian leaders on various issues related to coronavirus and how the country is successfully addressing the challenges.

