  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttarakhand: Man tests positive for new coronavirus strain; first case in state

By: |
January 15, 2021 3:27 PM

A man here has tested positive for the new strain of the coronavirus and this the first such case in Uttarakhand, a health official said on Friday.

covid 19,coronavirusThe new strain of the coronavirus was detected in the UK last year and it has a high transmissibility.

A man here has tested positive for the new strain of the coronavirus and this the first such case in Uttarakhand, a health official said on Friday. He had come in contact with five of his relatives who had recently returned to Dehradun from the UK, District Nodal Officer for COVID Rajeev Dikshit said. Strangely, his relatives have all tested negative for the new strain, but they are COVID-19 positive, he said, adding that the man, in his forties, has never been to Britain.

Their primary and secondary contacts are being traced and their samples are being taken, Dikshit said. In total seven samples were sent for genome sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control in Delhi and only the man’s sample has tested positive for the new strain of the coronavirus. The result came on Thursday, he said. The samples of the man’s five relatives tested negative for the new strain and the result of the seventh sample, which was taken from one of their contacts, is awaited, Dikshit said.

Related News

The man has been kept in isolation at a COVID care centre in the city. He will remain there for at least 28 days, Dikshit said. The new strain of the coronavirus was detected in the UK last year and it has a high transmissibility.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Uttarakhand Man tests positive for new coronavirus strain first case in state
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
110% children out of school, one-fourth remain without vaccination, finds Delhi Survey
2Covid-19 vaccination in India: Health Minister highlights CoWIN features; warns people to beware of frauds
3COVID-19: India records 15,590 fresh cases