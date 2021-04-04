Uttarakhand: CM Tirath Singh Rawat recovers from COVID-19

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday disclosed through a social media post that he has recovered from coronavirus.
Rawat had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22 and had been in self-isolation since then.
“My COVID test report has come out negative twice in the past 48 hours,” Rawat said in the social media post.
He thanked the almighty and all his well-wishers for his recovery.
