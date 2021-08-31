Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal launches Vegetarian Omega-3 supplement under brand name RuVega

RuVega® contains no metal toxicity, has higher level of polyunsaturated fatty acids and lower level of saturated fatty acids as compared to fish based Omega-3 supplements.

Subodh Uniyal, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Uttarakhand recently launched Vegetarian Omega-3 supplement under the brand name RuVega® in capsule form.

RuVega® has been indigenously developed and formulated jointly by the team of scientists at Center of Aromatic Plants (CAP), Government of Uttarakhand and Rusan Pharma Ltd.

RuVega® also offers added benefits for overall wellness. These capsules will be manufactured and marketed by Rusan Pharma and will be made available at all major pharmacies and e-pharmacies. These capsules will be available on major online-pharmacies like 1mg, Pharmeasy and Netmeds.

The CAP, Government of Uttarakhand made the initial discovery and was able to extract the Omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty oils from the extracts of the Perilla Plant. After extensive research of 10 years, CAP received the US patent and partnered with Rusan Pharma to develop the finished formulation and market the product in India.

Speaking on this revolutionary invention in the field of Aromatic Plants, Dr. Chauhan, Director, CAP, Government Of Uttarakhand, Dehradun, said, “Local residents have been consuming the perilla seeds since ancient times. However, the folks were not aware of the nutraceutical and medicinal properties of the perilla plant. Research evidence suggested that perilla plants are rich in source of Omega-3, 6 and 9 Fatty Oils. Thus, CAP scientists carried out a detailed research program for the cultivation of perilla plant by collecting seeds from 12 different locations. Our vision was to develop a high yielding variety of seeds so that local residents can get the commercial benefits and mankind can get the health benefits of the perilla plant.”

Speaking on the benefits of Omega 3, Dr. Navin Saxena, Chairman, Rusan Pharma, said, “Omega 3 is an essential supplement for our immune system but unfortunately India is ranked lowest in its consumption as it is found mainly in fish extracts. However, with the technology shared by CAP, scientists of Rusan Pharma have been able to formulate a 100% plant based vegetarian Omega-3 capsule – RuVega®. The product has multiple benefits for overall wellness. RuVega® contains no metal toxicity, has higher level of polyunsaturated fatty acids and lower level of saturated fatty acids as compared to fish based Omega-3 supplements. Most importantly, RuVega® can help fill the gap and cater to the nutritional requirements of a large vegetarian population in the country who today have few sources of the same.

Rusan Pharma is a fully integrated global pharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of addiction and pain Management. The wide-range of de-addiction and pain management drugs by Rusan Pharma are well recognized across the globe. Rusan Pharma is also one of the largest suppliers of life saving drugs to various International organizations like NACO, UNODC, UNOPS, Global Fund and ministries of health in various emerging markets.