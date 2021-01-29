Uttar Pradesh vaccination drive: Frontline workers to get vaccine jabs against COVID-19 from Feb 5; details

The state government aims to vaccinate an estimated 9 lakh healthcare workers along with 15 lakh frontline workers.

In a recent plan set by the Uttar Pradesh government, the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be administered to almost 7.76 lakh remaining healthcare workers in the next three rounds. All these healthcare workers will be given the first jab by February 5 and after this, the vaccination process for all other frontline workers including police personnel, revenue officials, home guards as well as sanitisation workers will be starting immediately, a report by The IE reported.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, the third round of vaccination will begin now at 2,300 centres across the state. There will be three rounds that will take on January 29, February 4 and February 5. The report citing Prasad highlighted that everyone who has been listed for vaccination should utilise this opportunity given that the vaccine quantity in the country is limited. Anyone who misses this opportunity, will not be included in the next phase of vaccination.

The state government aims to vaccinate an estimated 9 lakh healthcare workers along with 15 lakh frontline workers. The first two rounds of vaccination took place on January 16 and January 22 and as many as 1,23,649 healthcare staff were given vaccines against the novel Coronavirus. For the same period, the government had set a target of vaccinating 1,85,400 people.

To be sure, all 22,643 people who were administered the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16 will be getting their second dose on February 15. On the other hand, 1,01,006 people vaccinated on January 22 will receive their second shot of COVID-19 vaccine on February 19.

The government official noted that immediately after all listed healthcare workers are given Coronavirus vaccine, the officials will begin the process to vaccinate all police, jail personnels, sanitation workers of urban bodies, home guards, revenue personnel engaged in the work of civil defence and surveillance, basically all frontline workers. Their data to be updated on the CoWIN app has also been collected and the government has prepared to vaccinate other workers as well.

Prasad said many people are wanting the vaccine however, the state government has prioritised the need and threats of infection, and will be giving vaccination accordingly. It is to note after frontline workers are vaccinated, the government will focus on vaccinating people above the age of 50 years and those below 50 years having comorbid conditions including serious diseases like cancer and diabetes.