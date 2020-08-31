Uttar Pradesh Unlock 4: Metro to resume from Sept 7, upto 100 guests allowed in marriage ceremonies, check detailed guidelines

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will also be formulated by the government authorities for the functioning of schools keeping safety and health of the students and teachers in mind.

A day after the central government released the Unlock 4 guidelines, the Uttar Pradesh government has also released the guidelines listing the activities which will be allowed to reopen in the state. Barring the educational activities including schools, coaching institutions, colleges, entertainment parks, cinema halls and swimming pools, the government has removed restrictions from all activities, according to an Indian Express report.

Educational Institutions Guidelines

Although the guidelines emphasised that all educational institutions will remain shut till the end of September, it also said that students from class 9th to 12th would be allowed to attend schools on a voluntary basis after September 21 outside the containment zones. A formal written permission from the parents allowing their wards to attend school will also be required. For teaching and non-teaching staff, the state government guidelines said that the school administration won’t be allowed to call more than 50 percent of the staff for online classes from September 21. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will also be formulated by the government authorities for the functioning of schools keeping safety and health of the students and teachers in mind.

In addition, all Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), National Skill Training Institutions and other skill training institutions will be allowed to resume their sessions from September 21. Students enrolled in PhD programmes and other research based fellowships will also be allowed to use the labs and other vital infrastructure after a formal discussion of the issue between the educational institutions and the state home ministry.

Metro guidelines

In a development that could bring relief for a lot of daily travelers, the state government has allowed the functioning of the Metro rail from September 7 in a planned manner. The decision comes in the wake of the Delhi government, in coordination with the central government, also planning to resume the functioning of Metro services in the city. A separate SOP will also be formulated for the resumption of the Metro services.

Guidelines for marriage and other social events

With the end of Coronavirus not in sight yet, the government has also relaxed the restrictions on the number of people who will be allowed to attend various events and ceremonies including marriage, final rites, sports, cultural, religious and political events. From September 20, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend various events and ceremonies in contrast to the present guidelines which only allow 30 people for marriage ceremonies and 20 people for final rites. However use of face masks, sanitisation facilities and social distancing protocols are to be adhered to at all events. Open air theatres will also be allowed to resume their activities from September 21.