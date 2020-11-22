  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttar Pradesh to test every traveller from Delhi for coronavirus

November 22, 2020 11:10 PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said that it seems the second COVID-19 wave has hit the national capital.

Govt is also considering restrictions on the number of people at social programmes.

The Uttar Pradesh government will test all travellers from Delhi for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said the state government is also considering restrictions on the number of people at weddings and other social programmes.

Tiwari said infection cases have increased in UP districts bordering Delhi. It seems the second COVID-19 wave has hit the national capital, he said, pointing to a spurt in cases there. So, we are testing everyone coming from Delhi, be it by air, train or bus, he said.

When asked about the kind of curbs that may be imposed at social gatherings, Tiwari said the decision will be taken on the prevailing situation.

“Districts in western UP like Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad have restricted social gatherings to 100. Necessary steps will be taken as per the prevailing situation in various places to stop the spread of the infection,” he said.

