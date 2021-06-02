Uttar Pradesh reports 115 Covid deaths, over 1,500 cases

The count of active cases in the state stands at 28,694, the release said.

Uttar Pradesh reported 115 fresh COVID-19 deaths and 1,514 infections on Wednesday, pushing the state’s overall figures to 20,787 fatalities and 16,93,992 cases, the health department said.

Of the fresh deaths, 11 were reported from Gorakhpur, 10 from Kanpur Nagar, eight from Lucknow, six each from Allahabad, Meerut, Jhansi, Amroha and five from Ayodhya among others, a health department release said.

The 1,514 fresh cases include 96 from Meerut, 79 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 70 from Saharanpur, 60 from Gorakhpur, 58 from Varanasi, 55 from Bulandshahr, 54 from Lucknow, 52 each from Muzaffarnagar and Jaunpur, the release said.

In the past 24 hours, 4,939 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of patients discharged to 16,44,511, it said, adding the recovery rate has gone up to 97.1 per cent.

The state tested more than 3.31 lakh samples in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number to over five crore, the release added.