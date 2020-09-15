Uttar Pradesh records highest 113 fresh coronavirus deaths

The number of people testing positive for the infection on Tuesday stood at 6,895.

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 deaths with 113 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, raising the total fatalities due to it to 4,604, said officials. The number of people testing positive for the infection on Tuesday stood at 6,895, taking the overall figure 3,24,036, they said.

“The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 67,335 while 2,52,097 people have recovered till date. The death figure in the state has reached 4,604,” Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here. The death toll till Monday was 4491. In the past 24 hours, the state witnessed the highest single-day spike of 113 deaths. Earlier on Aug 20, maximum of 95 deaths were reported in the state.

The Tuesday additions took the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,24,036. Prasad said 1,48,118 tests were conducted on Monday in the state, raising the total number of tests to over 77 lakh tests. Presently, 35,293 patients are in home-isolation, he said, adding so far 1,61,273 patients opted for home isolation of which 1,25,980 have completed their isolation period.