Uttar Pradesh records 43 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

Of the 43 fresh cases, eight were reported from Allahabad, six from Lucknow and five from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 17,08,155 with 43 fresh cases on Sunday, while the death toll reached 22,750 after one more person succumbed to the disease.

The death was reported from Gonda, the UP government said in a statement.

Sixty-six patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,84,537.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 868, the statement said.

More than 2.50 lakh samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to over 6.40 crore in the state, it said.