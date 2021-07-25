  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttar Pradesh records 43 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

By: |
July 25, 2021 5:29 PM

The death was reported from Gonda, the UP government said in a statement.

Of the 43 fresh cases, eight were reported from Allahabad, six from Lucknow and five from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 17,08,155 with 43 fresh cases on Sunday, while the death toll reached 22,750 after one more person succumbed to the disease.

The death was reported from Gonda, the UP government said in a statement.

Related News

Of the 43 fresh cases, eight were reported from Allahabad, six from Lucknow and five from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Sixty-six patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,84,537.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 868, the statement said.

More than 2.50 lakh samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to over 6.40 crore in the state, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Uttar Pradesh records 43 fresh COVID-19 cases one death
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi reports 66 COVID-19 cases, two deaths
2Many now have immunity against COVID-19 but don’t lower guard, say experts
3Mother to baby transmission of Covid-19 infection before birth possible: Study