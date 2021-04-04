  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttar Pradesh records 31 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,164 fresh cases

By: |
April 4, 2021 7:15 PM

As many as 1,129 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Lucknow, 453 from Varanasi, 397 from Allahabad, 235 from Kanpur and 121 from Gorakhpur, among others.

With 4,164 fresh infections, the total number of cases has now risen to 6,30,059.With 4,164 fresh infections, the total number of cases has now risen to 6,30,059.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,881 on Sunday with 31 more fatalities in the state, while 4,164 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,30,059.

On Saturday, the COVID-19 tally in the state had reached 6,25,923.

Related News

Of the 31 new deaths, eight were reported from Lucknow, four from Allahabad, three from Kanpur, two each from Varanasi, Rae Bareli and Ghazipur and one each from Gorakhpur, Agra, Barabanki, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Shahjahanpur, Deoria, Etawah, Sitapur, Farrukhabad and Bahraich, a statement said.

As many as 1,129 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Lucknow, 453 from Varanasi, 397 from Allahabad, 235 from Kanpur and 121 from Gorakhpur, among others.

With 4,164 fresh infections, the total number of cases has now risen to 6,30,059.

A total of 6,01,440 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease so far, while there are 19,738 active cases in UP.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Uttar Pradesh records 31 more COVID-19 deaths 4164 fresh cases
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Haryana govt’s new guidelines to check COVID-19 case surge limit number of people at functions
2Uttarakhand: CM Tirath Singh Rawat recovers from COVID-19
3Coronavirus in Delhi: Random testing camps at bus stop, railway station increase number of samples